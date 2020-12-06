Tech View: Bombastic Benioff points the way ahead for Salesforce

A stilted introduction by TV presenter James Corden opened a Dreamforce like no other. The annual get-together held by Salesforce is as much about the crowds as any tech conference gets.

In Covid-19 times, the event’s centrepiece started with the US Late Late Show’s host making terrible gags that desperately needed a laugh track.

There was, of course, one other reason to sit through it apart from how Marc Benioff, Salesforce’s...