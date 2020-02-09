Slippery slope from school drugs tests to invasion of privacy

Cocaine use is endemic in Galway, and around the country. It poses a health threat to young people and is fuelling an epidemic of violent crime. Testing school students for drugs, then, may seem on the face of it to be a no-brainer.

Last week Joe Treacy, an addiction specialist with the HSE, told a Galway policing committee that there was a “blizzard” of high-purity cocaine in the county. The committee duly recommended that Galway...