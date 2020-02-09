Sunday February 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Slippery slope from school drugs tests to invasion of privacy

While there is no doubt that we have a problem with drug abuse, do we want to teach our young people that submitting to surveillance should be the norm?

9th February, 2020
Drug testing in schools creates issues with intrusion and surveillance.

Cocaine use is endemic in Galway, and around the country. It poses a health threat to young people and is fuelling an epidemic of violent crime. Testing school students for drugs, then, may seem on the face of it to be a no-brainer.

Last week Joe Treacy, an addiction specialist with the HSE, told a Galway policing committee that there was a “blizzard” of high-purity cocaine in the county. The committee duly recommended that Galway...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Willie O’Reilly: Bowled over by the circus of America’s big bash

To cynical Irish eyes, the Super Bowl might look like an expensive commercial production interrupted by a bit of gridiron, but it‘s hard not to get carried away by it all

Willie O'Reilly | 3 hours ago

TV Review: Goop dreams as Gwyneth gives it the hard sell

Paltrow offers a look inside her corporate machine but this show is ultimately a boring three-hour infomercial

Jonathan O'Brien | 3 hours ago

Off Message: The Britishing of Saoirse Ronan is under way

Saoirse Ronan is in with a shot for an Oscar once again, and we all know what that means – the Brits will be claiming her as their own. But as a small country punching above its weight, we need to hold on to our heroes

Nadine O’Regan | 3 hours ago