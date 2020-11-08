Sunday November 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Polls didn’t get it ‘wrong again’: the use of the data is the issue

Comment: Nobody should have predicted a landslide result going by what the opinion polls were saying

8th November, 2020
Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris: predictions of a landslide win for the Democratic candidate were wide of the mark

Many have accused the pollsters of getting it “wrong again” in the US election. But is this really fair?

Pollsters were accused of “confidently” predicting a landslide, but few actually did so. Some poll predictions may not have been as accurate as expected and need to be questioned, but many have been pretty accurate in showing likely voter intention.

The bigger issue is perhaps how the polls have been interpreted and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Emer McLysaght: Gritting my teeth and heading to the dentist

The Chair of Doom looms large in the nightmares of many, but imagine how society – and our smiles – would look if dentists weren’t on hand to get us through our dental crises

Emer McLysaght | 6 hours ago

Willie O’Reilly: the BBC and Strictly are meeting the coronavirus challenge head on

RTE could learn a thing or two from the Beeb’s reshaping of its flagship show in the age of Covid-19

Willie O'Reilly | 6 hours ago

The Sunday Interview: Mairéad McGuinness on Brexit, her new role as a European Commissioner and a future presidency bid

While she found national politics tough, Mairéad McGuinness has shone in Europe, becoming vice-president of the European Parliament and the commissioner who, among other roles, will determine how the city of London will access the EU

Rosanna Cooney | 6 hours ago