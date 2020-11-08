Polls didn’t get it ‘wrong again’: the use of the data is the issue

Many have accused the pollsters of getting it “wrong again” in the US election. But is this really fair?
Pollsters were accused of “confidently” predicting a landslide, but few actually did so. Some poll predictions may not have been as accurate as expected and need to be questioned, but many have been pretty accurate in showing likely voter intention.
The bigger issue is perhaps how the polls have been interpreted and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team