Tuesday January 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Off Message: Fine Gael is floundering under social media’s pitiless gaze

Politicians fear irrelevance more than censure, which may partly go to explain why the party went badly off course this week. Add Twitter to the mix, and you’ve got an electoral disaster waiting to happen

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
19th January, 2020
Gardaí at the scene next to the Grand Canal in Dublin where a homeless man was injured. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Timing is everything in politics. Optics are everything in politics. And, increasingly, Twitter is everything in politics, and there’s no place to hide from your public, particularly not when you make a boo-boo, or a series of them, publicly.

That’s a lesson Fine Gael learned this week when, despite their best-laid plans, launching their general election campaign, they found themselves mired in a quagmire of their own making. It was all supposed to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Carlos Ghosn: the running man

He was once the garlanded saviour of Nissan. So how did Carlos Ghosn find himself a fugitive after one of the most glittering careers in the history of the car industry?

Barry J Whyte | 2 days ago

Like it or not, as an economic power, China is here to stay

Our goal in the west should be to encourage the country’s leaders to make its economy more competitive, open and transparent

Vincent Boland | 2 days ago

As shares fall, should state sell or keep its 70% stake in AIB?

The next government must make some big decisions about how much it wants to be involved with a bank that has ongoing issues with overcharging and profitability

Matt Cooper | 2 days ago