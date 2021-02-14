Subscribe Today
O’Brien caught between Irish Water and a hard place

The Minister for Housing’s past criticism of the company has come back to bite him as council workers refuse to change employer

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
14th February, 2021
Darragh O’Brien agrees with Irish Water that it is unwieldy for the firm to manage staff who are spread out between 31 councils and have their own layer of managers

When Darragh O’Brien was in opposition, he thought Irish Water was a “super quango” that needed to be “turned off”. But in the years since, both he and his Fianna Fáil party have adjusted their opinion.

As Minister for Housing and Local Government, O’Brien restored €80 million to the company’s budget, previously cut to help pay for the cost overrun in the National Children’s Hospital project. He...

