Maurice Pratt: Unprecedented threat to tourism needs radical solutions

The new government has the unenviable task of trying to balance public health concerns with ensuring that the economy doesn’t fall off a cliff. Catherine Martin, the deputy leader of the Green Party and the new tourism minister, has one of the biggest challenges of all in this regard.
This was supposed to be a year of steady growth for Irish tourism, the country’s largest indigenous industry and biggest regional employer, after a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team