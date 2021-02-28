Subscribe Today
Lucinda Creighton: We must work harder than ever to strengthen our ties with the US

St Patrick’s Day is a massive networking opportunity and we are the only country to have an automatic date in the diary of the most powerful leader in the world

Lucinda Creighton
28th February, 2021
‘Washington comes alive with in the days leading up to and following the ceremony. Large delegations of Irish businesses, cultural and educational organisations descend on the city for one of the biggest networking occasions of the year.’

Despite the extensive debate over whether the Taoiseach should travel to Washington, DC for St Patrick’s Day, it was clear that it was never going to happen.

Both Ireland and the United States have experienced surges in coronavirus case numbers which have resulted in a nationwide lockdown at home and sweeping restrictions across the US. Add to that the fact that Joe Biden is 78, and therefore in the highly vulnerable category, and...

