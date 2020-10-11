Ireland on road to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

The long awaited Climate Bill was finally published last week, setting in law for the first time a commitment for Ireland to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

To achieve this, the reformulated Climate Action Council will set five-year carbon budgets 15 years out, and each government department will be responsible for their relative sectors staying within those budgets.

What those carbon budgets will be is not stipulated in the law, but it can be presumed that...