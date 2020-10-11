Sunday October 11, 2020
Ireland on road to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

Analysis: The much-anticipated Climate Bill, published last week, makes Ireland one of only a handful of countries to have a net-zero plan for the next 30 years

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
11th October, 2020
The reformulated Climate Action Council will set five-year carbon budgets 15 years out, and each government department will be responsible for their relative sectors staying within those budgets.

The long awaited Climate Bill was finally published last week, setting in law for the first time a commitment for Ireland to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

To achieve this, the reformulated Climate Action Council will set five-year carbon budgets 15 years out, and each government department will be responsible for their relative sectors staying within those budgets.

What those carbon budgets will be is not stipulated in the law, but it can be presumed that...

