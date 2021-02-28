Subscribe Today
Log In

Analysis & Opinion

Fine Gael may be benefiting from a lack of ‘acceptable’ alternatives

Fine Gael is maintaining its support, despite growing anger over the handling of the lockdown, while Fianna Fáil and the Greens are bearing the brunt of voter frustration

Richard Colwell
28th February, 2021
Fine Gael may be benefiting from a lack of ‘acceptable’ alternatives
From left, Eamon Ryan, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, the three leaders of the coalition government: their parties are maintaining support with Fine Gael doing better in the latest poll than Martin’s Fianna Fáil or Ryan’s Green Party

For as long as I have been polling, there have been people that do not understand why the results sometimes don’t reflect their views.

Often they may feel they hold a majority view when they actually don’t and this is perhaps explained by the growing tendency of them being more exposed to content that matches their own way of thinking and less exposed to content that challenges it.

This issue is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Last week’s announcement by the government of the extension of the level 5 lockdown restrictions was inevitable but deflating

Latest lockdown news is deflating for everyone, but there is an end in sight

The Business Post's View Business Post 10 hours ago
A Garda checkpoint in Dublin this month: gardaí have issued more than 6,000 fines for ‘non-essential travel’ since the Covid restrictions were introduced. Picture: Artur Widak/NurPhoto

Colin Murphy: In law, we are closer to house arrest than a 5km limit

Coronavirus Colin Murphy 10 hours ago
O’Brien’s exit from Irish media also means the departure of the industry’s most dominant personality

O’Brien, the reluctant media tycoon, is finally free to focus on his telecoms business

The Business Post's View Business Post 10 hours ago
David Trimble: the former first minister has joined the legal challenge to the Northern Ireland protocol

Deirdre Heenan: DUP is digging itself deeper with challenge to protocol

Brexit Deirdre Heenan 10 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1