Facebook’s bid to play Cupid shot down over data privacy concerns

Love was meant to be all around last Thursday. Then the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) got involved, and it was more Heartbreak Hotel than You’re My First, My Last, My Everything.
The normally reserved language of the DPC was cast aside as it laid out exactly why it was opposed to Facebook’s planned Valentine’s Day launch of a new dating feature across the EU. Facebook Dating, which is already available...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team