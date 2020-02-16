Sunday February 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Facebook’s bid to play Cupid shot down over data privacy concerns

The social media giant left its lead privacy regulator out in the cold over plans to launch a new dating feature across the EU

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
16th February, 2020
The Data Protection Commissioner has laid out its opposition to Facebook Dating

Love was meant to be all around last Thursday. Then the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) got involved, and it was more Heartbreak Hotel than You’re My First, My Last, My Everything.

The normally reserved language of the DPC was cast aside as it laid out exactly why it was opposed to Facebook’s planned Valentine’s Day launch of a new dating feature across the EU. Facebook Dating, which is already available...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Fox News comes up trumps as presidential cheerleader

With the majority of the US media branded as purveyors of fake news, Fox’s pro-Trump reportage – epitomised by Laura Ingraham – is relentless and unpalatable

Willie O'Reilly | 3 hours ago

The vote for Sinn Féin was the dog that finally barked

Ireland’s economic growth model is politically unsustainable with the foreign direct investment regime creating a dynamic of winners and losers

Aidan Regan | 3 hours ago

Off message: Can we close the generation gap?

The election results show the new divisions in Ireland are not down party lines but between generations. Young people today face a whole new set of challenges and maybe it’s time we listened to what they have to say

Nadine O’Regan | 3 hours ago