Facebook outage: What happened, and can it happen again?
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger all suffered global outages on Monday that had knock-on effects for internet providers and users
Twitter made hay on Monday as it seemed to be the place to go with the biggest social media apps on the planet all dropping at once. The issue didn’t need a single malicious actor and that’s why its impact should resonate more with users.
What happened?
In simple terms, all of Facebook’s systems stopped talking to the wider internet. The internet is a series of networks talking to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Joe Gill: Aviation must be at the heart of any plan to reboot the economy
Given the importance of aviation to Irish businesses and families, the sector’s recovery should have been a top priority throughout the pandemic, and must be one now
Willie O’Reilly: Blockchain could be a blessing for online advertisers and consumers
‘Programmatic’ advertising is not very advanced, which is why your phone is bombarded with ads in Spanish when on holiday, but help may be on the way
The strange case of Perrigo, the Revenue and the shrinking tax demand
Why did our tax authority settle for less than one-fifth of what it thought was properly owed by an American-based pharmaceutical company?
Tony O’Brien: Government’s failure to commit to Sláintecare is a sick joke
The plan, a set of policies aimed at reforming the health service, has come to a sorry pass and amounts to a stunning betrayal of the public