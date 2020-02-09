Experts believe coronavirus pandemic is imminent

It appears to be travelling faster than the seasonal flu. Initial data suggests it has a higher fatality rate. If the new coronavirus is not contained by quarantines and travel bans, what lies ahead?
Many of the world’s leading infectious disease experts agree that new coronavirus, which first emerged in China last December, is looking increasingly like it will be a pandemic, which is an epidemic on two or more continents.
Dr Tom...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team