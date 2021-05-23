Elaine Byrne: West plays Russian roulette in failing to tackle threat of cyber attacks

Cybersecurity is a matter of life and death. In September of last year, a 78-year-old woman died when a ransomware attack on the Düsseldorf health system in Germany forced emergency services to redirect ambulances to other medical facilities.

This resulted in delayed medical treatment, a delay which had fatal consequences. Death by ransomware is a growing concern. The failure to protect health infrastructure can result in fatal outcomes.

The health sector is a...