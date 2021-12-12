Editor’s note: It’s Groundhog Year as winter 2020 blurs into winter 2021
Things may feel as unsettling and uncertain as they did last year, but there are positive signs, with economists projecting total investment values in the real estate sector of some €4.5 billion
We’ve arrived at the final property supplement of the year and it’s starting to feel a lot like Ground Hog Day for a myriad of reasons.
It feels like the everyday humdrum of getting on with living under the protracted presence of the invisible coronavirus is obscuring time. In the absence of having the freedom to enjoy celebratory occasions as we traditionally would – births, milestone birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, graduations and...
