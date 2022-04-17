Subscribe Today
Log In

Analysis & Opinion

Editorial: Government must take long view on latest economic crisis

Putin’s war on Ukraine has shone a light on Europe’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels and further underlines the importance of turning quickly to renewable energy

Business Post
17th April, 2022
Editorial: Government must take long view on latest economic crisis
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance: the department estimates that inflation will peak at somewhere between 6.75 per cent and 8.5 per cent later this year. Picture: Getty

The Department of Finance’s conclusion that the country is facing a period of “higher-for-longer” inflation means that each and every home and business in the country will feel the effects of rising prices for some time to come.

After years of grappling with runaway rents and soaring house prices, the economy is now experiencing widespread price rises at a level not seen since the early 1980s.

Estimates from Paschal Donohoe’s department...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Marine Le Pen and Vladimir Putin: the far-right French politician and Russian president will continue to encourage anti-EU sentiment

Anton Savage: Don’t let Le Pen and Putin ride high on anti-EU rhetoric

Culture Anton Savage
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz: the €3.5 million wedding was an over the top but welcome distraction from today’s realities

Nadine O’Regan: Forgive us our frivolities, we need some respite from real-world issues

Culture Nadine O’Regan
Junior doctors are routinely required to work more than 24 hours in a shift and over 48 hours a week. Picture: Getty

Tony O’Brien: Junior doctors’ case deserves the government and media’s urgent attention

Health Tony O'Brien
Taoiseach Micheál Martin didn’t help matters when he intervened to call for a ‘pause’ in Tony Holohan’s secondment. Picture: Julien Behal

Elaine Byrne: Watt isn’t the only one who needs to learn lessons from the Holohan debacle

Politics Elaine Byrne

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1