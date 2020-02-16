Don’t knock the bridge because you don’t like the builder

"Froggy! Froggy! Froggy! Out! Out! Out!" chanted the demonstrators who crowded around François Mitterrand’s Rolls-Royce, some 34 years ago this week. It was 1986 and the French president was in the historic English cathedral city of Canterbury to sign the Channel Tunnel Treaty with the then British prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

It is fair to say that the proposed 31-mile tunnel linking Britain and France, touted as the first land link with the...