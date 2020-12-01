Subscribe Today
Log In

Analysis & Opinion

Comment: The role of the university is changing and governance needs to be fit for purpose

The current model where governing bodies have up to 40 members cannot continue

Malcolm Byrne - avatar

Malcolm Byrne
1st December, 2020
Comment: The role of the university is changing and governance needs to be fit for purpose
The rapid pace of technological change will also place increased demands on our further and higher education institutions to be ready to constantly upskill and reskill all citizens. Picture: Getty

A rapid expansion of student numbers in recent decades alongside recognition by government of the importance of highly skilled citizenry and the need for research to drive a modern society and economy has meant that government has greater expectations of our higher education system.

In the 21st Century, the battle is for talent and government expects our universities to deliver. This has meant government is taking a greater interest in what universities do and how they carry out that work. Consequently, over the last few decades, this has meant the setting of targets and increased regulation in a space into which government historically rarely stepped.

The rapid pace of technological change will also place increased demands on our further and higher education institutions to be ready to constantly upskill and reskill all citizens. Lifelong learning will be the reality. Investment in research by public and private actors will dramatically increase if there is a desire to stay competitive.

In establishing the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science (quite a mouthful, I know!), the government recognised that we have to prepare for this dramatically changing societal and economic landscape. The Taoiseach was strongly committed personally to establishing this department and its role is to envision the future and ensure our systems are equipped to deal with and shape it. The department will be a failure if it is simply an administrative office for overseeing universities and training centres.

Our universities also need to be ready.

The role of the university president has changed from one where they were a first among equals in a community of academics to an outward facing chief executive of a complex, innovative organisation with a broad range of stakeholders and missions.

They need the support of a governing board that is strategic and is looking at the long term needs of the university, the country, even the planet.

The current model of Irish university governing bodies which have up to 40 members and where, at times, those members view themselves as representatives of the sectors from which they come rather than as part of collectively driving the university’s affairs, is no longer fit for purpose.

Yes, the concerns of stakeholders must be addressed at senior levels within the university and effective mechanisms to ensure that happens are essential for a properly functioning institution. But large, unwieldy boards are not the best model for driving the long-term strategy of the university.

It is important that university autonomy is protected; that institutions can engage in blue sky research and not just applied research as dictated by funding; that universities are places for safe debate and for challenging ideas.

At the same time, there has to be strong mechanisms to ensure accountability and where a university is not acting or delivering appropriately, there should be sanction. There should be a large element of self-regulation but where that fails, the State must provide for outside intervention.

While the Higher Education Authority oversees the allocation of funding to higher education institutions and works with them to deliver good practice in governance and other areas, there are few real sanctions that can be applied for underperformance or failures in governance. The HEA is like a sheriff without a gun.

It should be stressed that our institutions are generally performing extraordinarily well against metrics such as access, research, quality of graduates and this is against a background of dangerous levels of underfunding. Yet when issues of concern arise, those institutions must account for what has happened – particularly to ensure the maintenance of public trust.

Ireland is ideally placed to embrace technological opportunities as well as global challenges because of our rich talent base and our excellent further and higher education institutions. We need to ensure that the governance and support environment is in place to allow that system to grow strategically and with confidence.

Minister Simon Harris and the government have committed to bringing forward legislation in the near future to provide for these structures. This is the engine that will power our future develop and growth – we have to think strategically and be ambitious.

Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne is the Seanad spokesman on further and higher education and was formerly head of communications with the Higher Education Authority.

Share this post

Related Stories

If one country issued perpetual bonds, other European countries would find it an example worth following. Picture: Getty

George Soros: EU member states should issue perpetual bonds

Analysis & Opinion George Soros 1 day ago
Almost 2,000 cancer diagnoses have been missed during the nine months of the pandemic. Picture: Getty

Susan O’Keeffe: Missed cancer diagnoses hint at true toll of fight against Covid-19

Columnists Susan O'Keeffe 1 day ago
A mundane school policy on PE clothing somehow morphed into unsubstantiated rumours and conjecture spread by people who should have known better.

Elaine Byrne: In the Carlow school uniform story, assertions mattered more than facts

Education Elaine Byrne 2 days ago
David McCullagh and Miriam O\&#039;Callaghan pose with their colleague on her final day at work

Willie O’Reilly: RTÉ blunder sets a bad benchmark for future transgressions

Media Willie O'Reilly 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1