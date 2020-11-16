Comment: EU budgets shape our future more than US elections

Since November 3 we have been looking west towards the political drama in the US, but this week’s developments in Europe will have greater practical consequences for us.

Pierre Larrouturou is a Frenchman who is reported to have gone on hunger strike just over a fortnight ago in an attempt to force the European Union to include taxes on financial transactions in its multiannual budget. Larrouturou is a long-standing member of the European Parliament...