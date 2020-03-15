Call for return of 50:50 PSNI selection ignores the bigger picture

Despite the significant gains in policing in Northern Ireland since the implementation of the Patten reforms, the issue of Catholic representation in the PSNI remains contentious and divisive.

When Chris Patten, the Conservative politician, produced his report in 1999, just 8 per cent of the police service was Catholic; today this figure stands at around 32 per cent. In recent years, though, there has been increasing disquiet around levels of Catholic recruitment stalling or worse...