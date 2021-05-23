Brian Keegan: What’s in a name? Not very much when it doesn’t mean fresh thinking on tax
The Common Consolidated Corporate Tax Base is getting a new title— Befit. But a lack of real change suggests a naïveté and mission creep on the part of the European Commission
The word “fair” was on almost every page of the short European Commission communication to its political masters last week. Modestly titled Business Taxation for the 21st Century, it sets out the Commission’s current policy on company tax issues.
Unlike regulations or directives, which have legal and binding effect, a communication ranks fairly low in the hierarchy of EU pronouncements. But it is rash to overlook them, because they often serve...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Nadine O’Regan: Now, more than ever, we need to talk about mental health
The fallout from the pandemic may have repercussions for our mental health, so it’s time to take care of ourselves in this respect too
We need movement on tax, but we must choose wisely
While it’s clear that tax changes are on the way, finding growth-friendly options is important
Content is king – just ask Netflix as rivals attempt to steal its crown
A WarnerMedia-Discovery deal puts the spotlight on streaming wars as around 100 platforms vie for the attention of often fickle audiences
Aidan Regan: Brexit an awful reminder of what happens when you turn your major city into a playground for global capital
Excluding apartments from the new legislation on bulk-buying was a big mistake and shows the complete lack of a long-term vision for Dublin as a city where ordinary citizens, and not just the transient rich, can live