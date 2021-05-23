Subscribe Today
Brian Keegan: What’s in a name? Not very much when it doesn’t mean fresh thinking on tax

The Common Consolidated Corporate Tax Base is getting a new title— Befit. But a lack of real change suggests a naïveté and mission creep on the part of the European Commission

Brian Keegan
23rd May, 2021
There can only be two motives for tax. The first and most obvious is fiscal, the second is purely political

The word “fair” was on almost every page of the short European Commission communication to its political masters last week. Modestly titled Business Taxation for the 21st Century, it sets out the Commission’s current policy on company tax issues.

Unlike regulations or directives, which have legal and binding effect, a communication ranks fairly low in the hierarchy of EU pronouncements. But it is rash to overlook them, because they often serve...

