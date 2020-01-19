Appetite for Distraction: Three cheers for the real thing

“This is serious. This is not Bring It On. As much as we love the movie, this is not Bring It On”.

So says one of the stars of Netflix’s most talked about documentary series of 2020 so far. Cheer is a six-part rollercoaster ride, following the 2019 cheerleading team of Texas’s Navarro College as they aim to clinch yet another national title against the odds.

And yet, Bring It On...