Tuesday November 24, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: Why did Goldman Sachs buy Blanchardstown Shopping Centre?

A tough retail environment, including strong competition and the rise of online shopping, awaits but the bank will still expect a return on its investment

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
23rd November, 2020
Goldman Sachs said it planned to invest in the Blanchardstown centre and attract new retailers. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

The Blanchardstown shopping centre has always played a supporting act to the flashier Dundrum Town Centre in south Dublin. When Blanchardstown was built it was initially bigger. Dundrum, by contrast, had the bigger retail names in Harvey Nichols and House of Fraser – Blanchardstown was seen as a place to shop, Dundrum the place to go for an experience. It was reflected in the price investors were willing to pay for the assets.

When Dundrum...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Susan O’Keeffe: Mink variant a stark concern amid vaccine optimism

Scientists know that all new Covid-19 mutations have the potential to transmit even more readily than the existing strain — or may prove resistant to emerging vaccines

Susan O'Keeffe | 18 hours ago

Countdown to chaos: firms race to beat the Brexit clock

With just under six weeks to go until the end of the Brexit transition period, businesses are braced for rocky times as the old way of doing things becomes a thing of the past

Aiden Corkery | 2 days ago

Hibernia Reit boss believes future offices will be ‘campus style’

Kevin Nowlan sees future office developments as being occupied by a number of tenants, with large convertible spaces as well as gyms, food outlets and even bars

Ian Guider | 2 days ago