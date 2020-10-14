Analysis: Scale of Budget package makes opposition’s task more challenging

The only budget certainty each year is that the opposition will criticise whatever government announces so there was a certain irony when this year a lack of certainty itself was identified by Sinn Féin as Budget 2021’s greatest deficiency.
The scale of the record €17.75 billion package announced by Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath on Tuesday was always going to make the opposition’s annual task of criticising the budget a difficult one...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team