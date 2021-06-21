Analysis: National Maternity Hospital issue is challenging for FG as by-election approaches
The big question the opposition is raising in liberal Dublin Bay South is whether abortions will be carried out in the new National Maternity Hospital
There is a simple reason why the eight-year dispute over the location of the National Maternity Hospital is suddenly headline news again.
It is the Dublin Bay South by-election. The deal to move the hospital from its crumbling facilities in Holles Street to the St Vincent’s Hospital campus in Elm Park is one that certainly affects voters there because the two hospitals are in the constituency. But there is more to it than that....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Eugene Kiernan: China was the ghost at the G7 feast
Clarity and cooperation in areas such as trade, monetary policy and vaccines will be important for global stability — and this needs two-way communication with China
Nadine O’Regan: Fishing for compliments at our own funerals
Jaws it ain’t, but a brush with an angry weever fish in the shallows of the Atlantic Ocean prompts some musings on mortality
Emer McLysaght: Take it or leave it, Father’s Day is not an issue
We don’t have to ban Father’s Day, we just have to realise it’s not for everyone and allow people to choose whether or not to celebrate
The DUP risks becoming a bystander as the UK faces into an uncertain future
The DUP’s convulsions have less to do with outrage over language than with Brexit which it recklessly backed. The party may have to face the fact that its dominant role within unionism is coming to an end