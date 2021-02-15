Analysis: How Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will try to outmanoeuvre Eamon Ryan in ‘road wars’
Big two coalition parties will point towards a specific sentence in the Programme for Government, while the Greens can counter by highlighting commitments to prioritise spending on public transport, cycling and walking
Who said that Eamon Ryan was anti-roads? The Minister for Transport has just announced a spending package of €555 million for the repair and maintenance of local and regional roads.
That is slightly more than the €525 million Shane Ross, his predecessor, announced for road maintenance around this time last year.
But Fine Gael ministers are worried that Ryan’s preference for railways, bus routes, cycle tracks and walkways will cause a roads row in the...
