Subscribe Today
Log In

Analysis & Opinion

Analysis: How Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will try to outmanoeuvre Eamon Ryan in ‘road wars’

Big two coalition parties will point towards a specific sentence in the Programme for Government, while the Greens can counter by highlighting commitments to prioritise spending on public transport, cycling and walking

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
15th February, 2021
Analysis: How Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will try to outmanoeuvre Eamon Ryan in ‘road wars’
Eamon Ryan’s political career has been motivated by his belief in promoting public transport over roads to reduce carbon emissions and to encourage more sustainable planning. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Who said that Eamon Ryan was anti-roads? The Minister for Transport has just announced a spending package of €555 million for the repair and maintenance of local and regional roads.

That is slightly more than the €525 million Shane Ross, his predecessor, announced for road maintenance around this time last year.

But Fine Gael ministers are worried that Ryan’s preference for railways, bus routes, cycle tracks and walkways will cause a roads row in the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The migration of business from London is part of an emerging picture of the costs that Brexit is imposing and will continue to impose on British business and the economy

Editorial: City of London faces threat to its role as rulemaker

The Business Post's View Business Post 1 day ago
Social media and people going on their holidays to America opened our eyes to the fact that around the world pancakes were being eaten willy-nilly, not just one day a year

Emer McLysaght: Get back to basics on Pancake Tuesday

Columnists Emer McLysaght 1 day ago
Florin Vitan and Alessia Lanza, TikTok influencers: TikTok is currently the subject of enforcement by the Italian data protection authority following the death of a ten-year-old girl in Palermo who had apparently been participating in a “blackout challenge” circulating on the app

Colin Murphy: Time for the government to take the DPC seriously and prevent a ‘Wild West’ of data protection

Social media Colin Murphy 1 day ago
Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is one of the recent big-name guests on the Clubhouse app

Off Message: Join our Club – if we let you

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1