A whole new level: Why Microsoft is paying $68.7bn to acquire Activision-Blizzard

Microsoft plans to acquire Activision-Blizzard, a giant in the games business, in a deal worth $68.7 billion (€60.6 billion).

The planned purchase would be the largest acquisition ever made by the Bill Gates-founded tech company, surpassing the previous high of $26.2 billion (€23.1 billion) it paid for LinkedIn in 2016.

Activision-Blizzard owns popular games franchises such as Overwatch, Call of Duty, Warcraft, and Starcraft. The purchase, which is expected to conclude early in 2023, is almost 10 times...