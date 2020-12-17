Twitter to remove misleading vaccine tweets from next week
Tech giant follows similar moves by Facebook and YouTube in face of growing public health challenge
Twitter is to begin removing misinformation relating to Covid-19 vaccines from next week, following similar commitments by Facebook and YouTube.
The social media giant confirmed to the Business Post that, beginning from December 21, it would expand its misinformation removal policy to conspiracies about vaccines being used to harm or control people, false claims about adverse impacts of vaccines that have been debunked, and false claims that Covid-19 is not real and that vaccines are...
