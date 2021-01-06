Subscribe Today
Opinion: Social media firms must make users identify themselves when they sign up

Facebook and Twitter hide behind a wall of protecting anonymity, they have to follow the lead of companies like Revolut who require a passport from those who want to use its service

Malcolm Byrne
6th January, 2021
Opinion: Social media firms must make users identify themselves when they sign up
An anonymous troll can freely set up multiple accounts and subject others to abuse. Picture: Getty

The last piece of legislation passed by the Oireachtas in 2020 was the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill, which is part of the legislature’s response to tackling online abuse.

Social media has many useful functions but sadly, some use it for bullying and intimidation and to direct abuse at individuals. These actions have cost lives — the Bill is known as Coco’s Law after Nicole (Coco) Fox Fenlon, who took her own...

