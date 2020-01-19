Tuesday January 21, 2020
Irish AI project ‘proves’ Alcatraz brothers survived prison break

Many assumed escapees died in dangerous waters in 1962, but firm claims algorithm identifies photo taken of pair in Brazil in 1975 as authentic

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
19th January, 2020
A photo purporting to show Alcatraz escapees John and Clarence Anglin, alive in Brazil some 13 years after they were thought to have died in the attempt

An Irish project claims to have used artificial intelligence to solve a 57-year-old mystery about a prison break from Alcatraz.

It has been said that none of the 36 prisoners who attempted to escape from the maximum-security penitentiary in San Francisco Bay survived the dangerous waters to make it to safety.

Conspiracies about potential survivors have been spurred by films such as Clint Eastwood’s 1979 Escape from Alcatraz and two Irish firms believe they have confirmed...

