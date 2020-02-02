How the world’s poorest could reap the benefits of AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is permeating almost every aspect of life in advanced economies. From governments to businesses to individuals, AI’s reach is sweeping, and its implementation is proving transformational.
But the benefits are not just being felt in the developed world. AI is forecast to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, delivering socio-economic value to all sections of society over the coming years. A substantial share of this total will...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team