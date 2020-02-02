Sunday February 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

How the world’s poorest could reap the benefits of AI

Artificial intelligence has, to date, mainly been associated with developed economies. But it offers huge potential in emerging markets as well

2nd February, 2020
AI in farming: artificial intelligence is forecast to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030

Artificial intelligence (AI) is permeating almost every aspect of life in advanced economies. From governments to businesses to individuals, AI’s reach is sweeping, and its implementation is proving transformational.

But the benefits are not just being felt in the developed world. AI is forecast to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, delivering socio-economic value to all sections of society over the coming years. A substantial share of this total will...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The life-changing magic of throwing away data

The amount of data being generated is at an all-time high, and it all needs to be stored. Or does it?

Alex Meehan | 2 hours ago

Irish AI project ‘proves’ Alcatraz brothers survived prison break

Many assumed escapees died in dangerous waters in 1962, but firm claims algorithm identifies photo taken of pair in Brazil in 1975 as authentic

Aaron Rogan | 2 weeks ago

Ex-Irish Times editor and son developing AI for media

Conor Brady and his son Neil have co-founded Caliber, a service which aims to spot defamatory text and save millions in legal fees

Aaron Rogan | 3 weeks ago