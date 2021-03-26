Subscribe Today
Comment: ‘Follow the motives’ to learn how AI will change how we live and work

In an efficient and equitable economy, technology would be used to eliminate monopoly and oligarchy while enhancing human agency

Sami Mahroum
26th March, 2021
Comment: 'Follow the motives' to learn how AI will change how we live and work
‘Governments will need to develop a better understanding of the modern economy’s evolving value chains and the transactions that define it’

Studies examining how artificial intelligence (AI) and automation will shape our lives – and especially our jobs – in the years and decades ahead have been piling up. The consensus is that the impact will be mixed: many jobs will be eliminated, many will be transformed, and many new ones will be created. But agreement on how many will be eliminated, transformed or created remains elusive.

For example, in 2018, a World Economic Forum report...

