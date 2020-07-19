Wool prices fall to 5 cent a kilo as export demand collapses

Millions of kilos of Irish wool are currently sitting unsold in farmers‘ and merchants’ sheds after the global pandemic became the “nail in the coffin’” for the declining Irish wool industry.

According to Sean McNamara, the Irish Cattle and Sheep farmers‘ Association (ICSA) chairman, wool is currently worth almost nothing after international trade stalled this year.

“China used to take a lot of the wool,” McNamara said. “With the...