Wool prices fall to 5 cent a kilo as export demand collapses

Millions of kilos of Irish wool are currently sitting unsold in farmers‘ and merchants’ sheds after the global pandemic became the “nail in the coffin’” for the declining Irish wool industry.
According to Sean McNamara, the Irish Cattle and Sheep farmers‘ Association (ICSA) chairman, wool is currently worth almost nothing after international trade stalled this year.
“China used to take a lot of the wool,” McNamara said. “With the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team