Wild Irish goats set to be protected from trophy hunters

A rare breed of Irish goat is set to be protected after photos appearing to show some of the animals being killed as “trophies” appeared online.

The old Irish goat, an indigenous breed with origins going back an estimated 5,000 years, currently has no legal protections. Characterised by a multicoloured thatch-like coat, long hair, short legs and corrugated horns, there are believed to be less than 300 of them remaining.

A number of hunting companies...