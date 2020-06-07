Sunday June 7, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Why farmers have a beef with reducing the national herd

With production costs rising, pressure to produce more plant-based protein and calls for a reduction in the national herd, beef and dairy farmers fear they’ll get a raw deal in any new agricultural model

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
7th June, 2020
3
Thomas O’Connor: the beef farmer has a passion for raising good quality cattle, but ‘it’s getting tougher every year’

As a young beef farmer, Thomas O’Connor is somewhat unique.

“I’m 29 years of age and you would struggle to find farmers of my profile in beef,” he told the Business Post.

Like his peers, however, he is increasingly worried about his future.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Keelings finds only 78 local workers for harvest

There were 485 local applications for jobs after the recent controversy over the arrival of Bulgarian fruit-pickers but, for various reasons, only 78 proved suitable

Aaron Rogan | 1 month ago

Fruit growers plan to fly in 1,550 seasonal workers over next few months

Cabinet to undertake an urgent review of travel rules in light of 189 Bulgarian workers arriving to work for fruit company Keelings

Aaron Rogan | 1 month ago

Beef farmers seek cold comfort as prices plummet

IFA calls for government and EU backing to freeze surplus meat to shore up prices, stave off future shortages and line up Chinese deal

Susan O'Keeffe | 2 months ago