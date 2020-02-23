Sunday February 23, 2020
Vegan focus pays off for former dairy farm family

Founders of Foods of Athenry put their faith early in vegan and gluten-free food, and this year they expect a turnover of €3.5m

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
23rd February, 2020
Paul and Siobhán Lawless of Foods of Athenry. “We were ahead of the posse a few years ago, but now every man and his granny is selling gluten-free and vegan, all the major players,” she said. Picture: Michael Dillon.

A dairy family who literally bet the farm on a gluten-free and vegan-focused food business are set to hit €3.5 million in turnover this year.

Following a devastating fire at their premises in 2011, the Lawless family, owners of Foods of Athenry, sold 15 of their 100 acres to refinance the company.

Siobhán Lawless said that, since then, the business has rebuilt and is set for record turnover this year. It follows the signing of a number of...

