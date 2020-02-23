Vegan focus pays off for former dairy farm family

A dairy family who literally bet the farm on a gluten-free and vegan-focused food business are set to hit €3.5 million in turnover this year.

Following a devastating fire at their premises in 2011, the Lawless family, owners of Foods of Athenry, sold 15 of their 100 acres to refinance the company.

Siobhán Lawless said that, since then, the business has rebuilt and is set for record turnover this year. It follows the signing of a number of...