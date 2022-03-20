Subscribe Today
Agriculture

Two top Origin executives get share options of potentially €830,000

The company is one of a number of food and agribusiness companies affected by the war in Ukraine, and has suspended all imports of fertilisers from Russia

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
20th March, 2022
Two top Origin executives get share options of potentially €830,000
Sean Coyle, CEO of Origin Enterprises - ‘Origin has suspended all new fertiliser shipments from Russia. Our expectation is that we will still be able to source fertiliser from further afield, but it will result in more complex supply chains’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Two of the top executives in Origin Enterprises, the Irish agricultural services company, have been granted share options worth a potential €830,000, stock exchange filings show.

Sean Coyle, Origin’s chief executive, was granted 132,985 share options under the company’s long-term incentive plan. The options are exercisable between March 2027 and March 2029, and are worth more than €500,000 at the company’s current share price of around €3.80.

The company’s chief financial officer,...

