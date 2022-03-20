Two top Origin executives get share options of potentially €830,000
The company is one of a number of food and agribusiness companies affected by the war in Ukraine, and has suspended all imports of fertilisers from Russia
Two of the top executives in Origin Enterprises, the Irish agricultural services company, have been granted share options worth a potential €830,000, stock exchange filings show.
Sean Coyle, Origin’s chief executive, was granted 132,985 share options under the company’s long-term incentive plan. The options are exercisable between March 2027 and March 2029, and are worth more than €500,000 at the company’s current share price of around €3.80.
The company’s chief financial officer,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Susan O’Keeffe: For the wrong reasons, Ireland could become a self-sufficient, food-secure country
Charlie McConalogue may be wrong in the moment to encourage the growth of feed crops rather than food but he is right in the longer term
Absence of EPA from food security committee criticised
‘Pretty serious’ not to have agency contribute to discussion on mandatory crop growing, climate researcher says
Supreme Court dismisses An Taisce challenge against €150m Glanbia cheese plant
The dairy processor can proceed with the development of a new continental style cheese plant in Kilkenny following the ruling
Minister to look at changing law to stop ‘trophy-hunting’ of old Irish goats
Agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue has met with conservationists who argue the endangered native breed needs more protection