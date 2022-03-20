Two top Origin executives get share options of potentially €830,000

Two of the top executives in Origin Enterprises, the Irish agricultural services company, have been granted share options worth a potential €830,000, stock exchange filings show.

Sean Coyle, Origin’s chief executive, was granted 132,985 share options under the company’s long-term incentive plan. The options are exercisable between March 2027 and March 2029, and are worth more than €500,000 at the company’s current share price of around €3.80.

The company’s chief financial officer,...