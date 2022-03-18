Subscribe Today
Log In

Agriculture

Susan O’Keeffe: For the wrong reasons, Ireland could become a self-sufficient, food-secure country

Charlie McConalogue may be wrong in the moment to encourage the growth of feed crops rather than food but he is right in the longer term

Susan O'Keeffe
18th March, 2022
Susan O’Keeffe: For the wrong reasons, Ireland could become a self-sufficient, food-secure country
‘Charlie McConalogue, the Agriculture Minister, is urging farmers to grow more crops to offset some commodity shortages, something the Minister knows really cannot easily be turned around in one season.’ Picture: Getty

Great debates are taking place across the globe about the emergence of a new world order following Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. Will new alliances form? Will old alliances break up or strengthen? Is a new bi-polar world emerging from this current crisis?

Despite the thousands of hours spent publicly discussing and disagreeing on such matters, much is in the lap of politicians who, as of now, have no idea how...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The committee is reported to be comprised of more than 30 farming and agri-food businesses.

Absence of EPA from food security committee criticised

Agriculture Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Glanbia Ireland was first awarded planning permission by Kilkenny County Council for the Belview cheese plant in November 2019. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Supreme Court dismisses An Taisce challenge against €150m Glanbia cheese plant

Agriculture Lorcan Allen
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue with goat herder Melissa Jeuken in Howth. Picture: Patrick Donohoe

Minister to look at changing law to stop ‘trophy-hunting’ of old Irish goats

Agriculture Catherine Sanz
A spokeswoman for the Department of Agriculture said it was “not acceptable” that the goats, which currently roam wild, were subject to “indiscriminate hunting”.

Wild Irish goats set to be protected from trophy hunters

Agriculture Catherine Sanz

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1