Susan O’Keeffe: For the wrong reasons, Ireland could become a self-sufficient, food-secure country
Charlie McConalogue may be wrong in the moment to encourage the growth of feed crops rather than food but he is right in the longer term
Great debates are taking place across the globe about the emergence of a new world order following Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. Will new alliances form? Will old alliances break up or strengthen? Is a new bi-polar world emerging from this current crisis?
Despite the thousands of hours spent publicly discussing and disagreeing on such matters, much is in the lap of politicians who, as of now, have no idea how...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Absence of EPA from food security committee criticised
‘Pretty serious’ not to have agency contribute to discussion on mandatory crop growing, climate researcher says
Supreme Court dismisses An Taisce challenge against €150m Glanbia cheese plant
The dairy processor can proceed with the development of a new continental style cheese plant in Kilkenny following the ruling
Minister to look at changing law to stop ‘trophy-hunting’ of old Irish goats
Agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue has met with conservationists who argue the endangered native breed needs more protection
Wild Irish goats set to be protected from trophy hunters
A number of companies offer clients the ability to hunt the goats, with one promoting the fact that the animal has “ancient” origins