Supreme Court dismisses An Taisce challenge against €150m Glanbia cheese plant

The Supreme Court has dismissed a legal challenge brought by An Taisce to halt the development of a new €150 million continental cheese plant by dairy company Glanbia Ireland.

The decision follows a drawn-out dispute between the heritage body, and the Irish dairy sector, over the development of the cheese plant in Belview, Co Kilkenny which has lasted more than two years.

Glanbia Ireland was first awarded planning permission by Kilkenny County Council for the...