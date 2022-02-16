Supreme Court dismisses An Taisce challenge against €150m Glanbia cheese plant
The dairy processor can proceed with the development of a new continental style cheese plant in Kilkenny following the ruling
The Supreme Court has dismissed a legal challenge brought by An Taisce to halt the development of a new €150 million continental cheese plant by dairy company Glanbia Ireland.
The decision follows a drawn-out dispute between the heritage body, and the Irish dairy sector, over the development of the cheese plant in Belview, Co Kilkenny which has lasted more than two years.
Glanbia Ireland was first awarded planning permission by Kilkenny County Council for the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Minister to look at changing law to stop ‘trophy-hunting’ of old Irish goats
Agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue has met with conservationists who argue the endangered native breed needs more protection
Wild Irish goats set to be protected from trophy hunters
A number of companies offer clients the ability to hunt the goats, with one promoting the fact that the animal has “ancient” origins
Bord Bia chief hails agri-food sector’s record €13.5bn exports
Tara McCarthy says industry’s resilience in the face of cost inflation, Brexit and Covid is ‘simply remarkable’
Severe cut in fertiliser supply could see food prices spike this winter
Farmers are on the hook after gas hike forces cut in global production by a third, tripling costs and threatening feed supplies for livestock