Supermarkets warned of new rules to prevent unfair trading practice

Grocery retailers have been warned that they have five months left to ensure they adhere to new unfair trading practice regulations signed into law earlier this year.

Charlie McConalogue wrote to Tesco, Lidl, Aldi, Dunnes and SuperValu last week reminding them that all existing contracts with their suppliers would have to comply with the new unfair trading practice (UTP) regulations by April 28, 2022, which will soon be enforced by a newly established food ombudsman.

The Minister...