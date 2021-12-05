Subscribe Today
Supermarkets warned of new rules to prevent unfair trading practice

Agriculture minister said new regulation of relationships in the agricultural and food supply chain would come into force next April, overseen by new office of food ombudsman

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
5th December, 2021
Charlie McConalogue Minister for Agriculture “I have written to retailers and to key buyer and supplier stakeholder representative groups and follow-up bilateral meetings by the EA with these organisations will be arranged shortly,” Picture: Rollingnews

Grocery retailers have been warned that they have five months left to ensure they adhere to new unfair trading practice regulations signed into law earlier this year.

Charlie McConalogue wrote to Tesco, Lidl, Aldi, Dunnes and SuperValu last week reminding them that all existing contracts with their suppliers would have to comply with the new unfair trading practice (UTP) regulations by April 28, 2022, which will soon be enforced by a newly established food ombudsman.

