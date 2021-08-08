Subscribe Today
Log In

Agriculture

New app to give dairy farmers more price control and transparency

Concept Dairy is working with processors to create a futures market for milk, with live stats and the ability to lock in sales at certain prices

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
8th August, 2021
New app to give dairy farmers more price control and transparency
Diarmaíd Mac Colgáin and Jacqueline Fitzgerald with their Concept Dairy app pictured with farmer Gerald McMyler on his farm in Taghadoe, County Kildare. Picture: Barry cronin

A new business co-founded by a former Irish international rower aims to create a futures market for milk while giving individual farmers more price control and transparency.

Concept Dairy is working with processors to enable more visibility of the price of milk and developing an app to give farmers live stats and the ability to lock in sales at specific prices.

The business has invested €1.5 million in development to date, and was co-founded by...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A BBC investigation claimed that 4,000 former racehorses had been slaughtered in British and Irish abattoirs since 2019 and that the majority were Irish-trained. Picture: Getty

Department of Agriculture officials deny knowledge of injured racehorses being sent to Britain for slaughter

Agriculture Daniel Murray 2 weeks ago
James Foley, a farmer from Coolydoody, Ballyduff Upper, Co Waterford: ‘We are not hobby farming, that’s for sure.’ Picture: Patrick Browne

Down on the farm: Why the need to stabilise herd numbers is the government’s next big challenge

Agriculture Daniel Murray 2 months ago
Charlie McConalogue: \&#039;While we are making progress in relation to reducing our footprint, increasing [dairy] numbers would negate that. We can’t have that.\&#039; Picture: Rollingnews.ie

McConalogue: national dairy herd numbers must stabilise

Agriculture Daniel Murray 2 months ago
There are 17,000 dairy farmers in Ireland and milk production has increased by 67 per cent in the past decade due to the abolition of quotas. Picture: Getty

Government lobbied to allow recruitment of dairy workers from India and Pakistan

Agriculture Michael Brennan 5 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1