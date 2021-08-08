New app to give dairy farmers more price control and transparency
Concept Dairy is working with processors to create a futures market for milk, with live stats and the ability to lock in sales at certain prices
A new business co-founded by a former Irish international rower aims to create a futures market for milk while giving individual farmers more price control and transparency.
Concept Dairy is working with processors to enable more visibility of the price of milk and developing an app to give farmers live stats and the ability to lock in sales at specific prices.
The business has invested €1.5 million in development to date, and was co-founded by...
