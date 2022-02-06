Subscribe Today
Log In

Agriculture

Minister to look at changing law to stop ‘trophy-hunting’ of old Irish goats

Agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue has met with conservationists who argue the endangered native breed needs more protection

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
6th February, 2022
Minister to look at changing law to stop ‘trophy-hunting’ of old Irish goats
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue with goat herder Melissa Jeuken in Howth. Picture: Patrick Donohoe

Wildlife legislation may be amended to protect an endangered breed of goat from indiscriminate “trophy” hunting, conservationists have told the Business Post.

Members of the Old Irish Goat Society, which is based in Co Mayo, met Charlie McConalogue, the Minister for Agriculture, in Howth last week to discuss how to protect the animal, which currently roams wild. They said McConalogue committed to examine a potential legislative change.

The old Irish goat,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A spokeswoman for the Department of Agriculture said it was “not acceptable” that the goats, which currently roam wild, were subject to “indiscriminate hunting”.

Wild Irish goats set to be protected from trophy hunters

Agriculture Catherine Sanz
Tara McCarthy, chief executive, Bord Bia: ‘While Brexit means more paperwork and procedures, it’s important to remember most food businesses in Ireland are seasoned exporters.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Bord Bia chief hails agri-food sector’s record €13.5bn exports

Agriculture Lorcan Allen
Many European manufacturers, such as Yara in Norway, have ceased ammonia production since September because it is not economically viable with gas prices so high. Picture: Yara’s fertiliser plant in Siilinjärvi

Severe cut in fertiliser supply could see food prices spike this winter

Agriculture Lorcan Allen
Charlie McConalogue Minister for Agriculture “I have written to retailers and to key buyer and supplier stakeholder representative groups and follow-up bilateral meetings by the EA with these organisations will be arranged shortly,” Picture: Rollingnews

Supermarkets warned of new rules to prevent unfair trading practice

Agriculture Daniel Murray

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1