Minister to look at changing law to stop ‘trophy-hunting’ of old Irish goats
Agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue has met with conservationists who argue the endangered native breed needs more protection
Wildlife legislation may be amended to protect an endangered breed of goat from indiscriminate “trophy” hunting, conservationists have told the Business Post.
Members of the Old Irish Goat Society, which is based in Co Mayo, met Charlie McConalogue, the Minister for Agriculture, in Howth last week to discuss how to protect the animal, which currently roams wild. They said McConalogue committed to examine a potential legislative change.
The old Irish goat,...
