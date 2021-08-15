McConalogue: Farmers will need to reduce emissions by a ‘greater degree’

Additional emissions reductions will need to be found in the agriculture sector beyond those already planned, Charlie McConalogue, the Minister for Agriculture, has said.

McConalogue added, however, that the potential for additional reductions was “limited”, due to the “direct correlation between livestock numbers and agricultural greenhouse gas emissions”.

It comes as the Intergovernmental Panel On Climate Change (IPCC) warned last week that methane, a potent greenhouse gas that makes up most...