Tuesday September 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Mairead McGuinness gets ‘hugely significant’ Financial Services portfolio

Taoiseach and Tánaiste talk up role handed to Ireland’s new European Commissioner

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
8th September, 2020
Mairead McGuinness’s new portfolio is a ’big one‘, according to MEP Sean Kelly. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar were quick to praise the portfolio given to Mairead McGuinness, the newly appointed European Commissioner.

Martin described the Financial Services portfolio as “hugely significant”, while Varadkar said it was “excellent”.

Both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste have an interest in stressing the positive, given that it was their joint statement calling on Phil Hogan to consider his position that hastened...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

An Taisce calls foul over forestry appeals bill

The environmental NGO says the proposed legal change will cut local communities out of vital decisions affecting their area

Rosanna Cooney | 3 weeks ago

A protein giant in need of fresh energy

After years of success, Glanbia has faltered in the face of the pandemic. Can it turn around its fortunes?

Ian Guider | 3 weeks ago

Union: meat plant workers with Covid-19 are going back to work

Industry group says robust protocols in place at all facilities in line with HSE guidance

Aaron Rogan | 4 weeks ago