Mairead McGuinness gets ‘hugely significant’ Financial Services portfolio

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar were quick to praise the portfolio given to Mairead McGuinness, the newly appointed European Commissioner.

Martin described the Financial Services portfolio as “hugely significant”, while Varadkar said it was “excellent”.

Both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste have an interest in stressing the positive, given that it was their joint statement calling on Phil Hogan to consider his position that hastened...