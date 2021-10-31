John Gibbons: Ireland must plan ahead now to secure full food independence
There is little evidence of strategic thinking on how we would feed ourselves if we were largely cut off from international markets
The government has officially revealed its carbon budgets for the next decade, and the sectoral scramble for special treatment has got under way in earnest.
On RTÉ’s Prime Time last week, Charlie McConalogue, the Minister for Agriculture, attempted to defend a situation whereby the emissions trajectory of the livestock agriculture sector is now in direct conflict with government policy. His pitch was that “efficiencies”, or new technologies, were going to somehow reduce spiralling methane emissions...
