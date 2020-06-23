Tuesday June 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

IFA expresses ‘relief’ at programme for government

Farmers’ body pleased that document contains neither herd reduction requirement nor ban on live exports to non-EU countries

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
23rd June, 2020
Farmers had feared that the programme for government would detail plans for a reduction in the size of the national herd but this has not been included in the document

The Irish Farmers’ Association has expressed “relief” at the plans for agriculture in the proposed programme for government.

Fears had been expressed by farmers during the negotiations that the final document could require a reduction in the size of the national herd, or a ban on live exports of cattle to non-EU countries, which farmers regard as a vital support for beef prices.

Neither of these have been included in the document,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Sunday interview: Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia CEO

An appreciation of food runs in Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy’s family, which makes her ideally placed to promote Irish produce post pandemic

Gillian Nelis | 2 days ago

Bord Bia boss: Covid-19 in meat plants won’t scupper Irish beef industry

Chief executive of food agency says sustainability and traceability are vital to maintaining international export trade into the future

Gillian Nelis | 2 days ago

Why farmers have a beef with reducing the national herd

With production costs rising, pressure to produce more plant-based protein and calls for a reduction in the national herd, beef and dairy farmers fear they’ll get a raw deal in any new agricultural model

Daniel Murray | 2 weeks ago