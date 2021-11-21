Subscribe Today
Log In

Agriculture

Harris backs idea of research into lab-grown meat

The Minister for Research and Innovation said Ireland should follow Europe’s lead in pursuing low-carbon protein production

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
21st November, 2021
Harris backs idea of research into lab-grown meat
Simon Harris: ‘Initiatives like this are what we need’ . Picture: RollingNews

More research and innovation on lab-grown meats should be supported and Ireland “wants to be part of that conversation”, according to Simon Harris.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science was speaking to the Business Post about cell-based meats, which are grown in labs independently of animals, and are a possible low-carbon and low-land use solution for producing high protein meats sustainably into the future.

“I want Ireland to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

In previous times of crisis and shortage during the two world wars, Irish tillage production increased sharply, as the focus was on feeding our population. Picture: Getty

John Gibbons: Ireland must plan ahead now to secure full food independence

Agriculture John Gibbons
Charlie McConalogue: ‘Obviously climate change presents big challenges for agriculture as it does for all aspects of the economy’. Picture: Clive Wasson

Charlie McConalogue: ‘Appetite for change is out there among farmers’

Agriculture Lorcan Allen
Hemp can be legally grown in Ireland under a licence granted by the Department of Health and processed by the Health Products Regulatory Authority. Picture: Getty

Excluding hemp farmers from pandemic loan scheme is ‘incoherent’ and ‘destructive’

Agriculture Eva Short
Paul Finnerty, co-founder of Yield Lab Europe: ‘The climate and sustainability agenda should be embraced by the food industry.’

Embracing sustainability ‘could help Irish food’s bottom line’

Agriculture Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1