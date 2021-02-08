Government lobbied to allow recruitment of dairy workers from India and Pakistan
Farmers struggling to find Irish or European workers who will milk cows for €500 a week
The government is being lobbied to allow dairy workers to be recruited from India, Pakistan and the Philippines to address the labour shortage in the sector.
In the past two years, around 150 workers from these countries were brought in to work on Irish dairy farms but no additional work permits have been permitted.
Dairy farmers are finding it difficult to recruit Irish or European workers, on salaries of around €500 per week, for the demanding...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Green minister tells members to ‘disregard’ farming climate plan’
Biodiversity minister Pippa Hackett said agriculture must move now to achieve new emissions goals expected in Climate Bill
Auction app MartEye facilitates €150m in online sales
Galway start-up’s app has 50,000 users and operates in over 40 marts in Ireland and Britain facilitating the sale of livestock, land and machinery. It has also developed a digital gavel, made of Irish ash, for auctioneers
Irish agriculture must change its ways before it’s too late
Comment: Our agri-food policy is adrift from ecological and climate reality, at a time when we can least afford it to be
Mairead McGuinness gets ‘hugely significant’ Financial Services portfolio
Taoiseach and Tánaiste talk up role handed to Ireland’s new European Commissioner