Tuesday January 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fine Gael could lose votes from angry farming community

The party’s traditional strong appeal for farmers may be weakened by a growing sense that the party has become Dublin-centric

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
19th January, 2020
Approximately four out of every ten farmers who voted Fine Gael in the last election said they would not do so in the upcoming election. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

With prices starting at €300 a night, visitors to the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin last week may have wondered if the display of tractors out front and the carousel of speeches from protesting farmers and prostrating politicians were all part of the gold-plated authentic visitor experience.

Alas, they were not. They were in fact the clearest indication yet to bemused tourists that an Irish general election was underway.

Had any guest opted to cancel their...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Michael Creed: Accustomed to a challenging climate

The minister has had an eventful and sometimes draining tenure at the Department of Agriculture, but maintains that it’s the ministerial portfolio he always wanted

Aiden Corkery | 3 weeks ago

Major challenges ahead for next IFA boss

Three-way race at the Irish Farmers’ Association is still too close to call, with the winner to be declared on Tuesday

Aiden Corkery | 1 month ago

Falling beef prices point to failings in the food chain

Is loss-making beef farming the result of a declining market for Irish beef, or a declining share of the profits?

Rachel Lavin | 1 month ago