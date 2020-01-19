Fine Gael could lose votes from angry farming community

With prices starting at €300 a night, visitors to the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin last week may have wondered if the display of tractors out front and the carousel of speeches from protesting farmers and prostrating politicians were all part of the gold-plated authentic visitor experience.
Alas, they were not. They were in fact the clearest indication yet to bemused tourists that an Irish general election was underway.
Had any guest opted to cancel their...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team