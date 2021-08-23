Subscribe Today
Log In

Agriculture

Excluding hemp farmers from pandemic loan scheme is ‘incoherent’ and ‘destructive’

Industry representatives ‘not surprised’ by government’s ‘lack of holistic thinking’

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
Catherine Sanz - avatar

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
23rd August, 2021
Excluding hemp farmers from pandemic loan scheme is ‘incoherent’ and ‘destructive’
Hemp can be legally grown in Ireland under a licence granted by the Department of Health and processed by the Health Products Regulatory Authority. Picture: Getty

Hemp industry representatives have criticised “incoherent” government policies for excluding hemp seed farmers from accessing a pandemic loan scheme.

The credit guarantee scheme, a €2 billion fund, was jointly launched by the departments of enterprise, finance and agriculture in September 2020. It was presented as a way for SMEs, including those in the farming and fishing sectors, to access low-cost loans as they responded to the impacts of Covid-19.

Hemp can be legally grown...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paul Finnerty, co-founder of Yield Lab Europe: ‘The climate and sustainability agenda should be embraced by the food industry.’

Embracing sustainability ‘could help Irish food’s bottom line’

Agriculture Lorcan Allen 1 week ago
Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, said he would be “investigating the potential for increased ambition for the sector”. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

McConalogue: Farmers will need to reduce emissions by a ‘greater degree’

Agriculture Daniel Murray 1 week ago
Diarmaíd Mac Colgáin and Jacqueline Fitzgerald with their Concept Dairy app pictured with farmer Gerald McMyler on his farm in Taghadoe, County Kildare. Picture: Barry cronin

New app to give dairy farmers more price control and transparency

Agriculture Emmet Ryan 2 weeks ago
A BBC investigation claimed that 4,000 former racehorses had been slaughtered in British and Irish abattoirs since 2019 and that the majority were Irish-trained. Picture: Getty

Department of Agriculture officials deny knowledge of injured racehorses being sent to Britain for slaughter

Agriculture Daniel Murray 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1