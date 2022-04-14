EU-backed hemp farming project launched in Co Clare
The one-year experiment seeks to investigate how growing hemp on local farm land could improve soil quality and benefit biodiversity
An EU-backed trial project to plant hemp on farmland in western Ireland in a bid to improve soil quality and biodiversity was launched this week in west Clare.
Loop Head Together, a community-based, local development and farming forum based on the Loop Head Peninsula in west Clare, launched the “Hemp4Soil” initiative, a European Innovation Project (EIP). The project is funded by the EU Recovery Instrument Funding under the Rural Development Programme 2014-2022.
